Hiker rescued by helicopter after suffering a fall in Cazorla

A hiker has been rescued by the Guardia Civil helicopter and evacuated to a hospital after suffering a fall and feeling unwell while on a route in Cazorla (Jaén), according to the Andalucian Emergency 112 service, attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Board.

The event occurred minutes after 11.30am today, July 17, when the victim called Emergency 112 to indicate that he could not continue walking after having fallen and become dizzy in the area of Pico Gilillo, on one of the downhill roads to the town of La Iruela.

The coordinating centre activated the health services of the Board, the Guardia Civil, the Local Police and the Firefighters of the Sierra de Cazorla Consortium, according to Junta de Andalucia.

The Guardia Civil helicopter rescued the 49-year-old victim and evacuated him to the esplanade of the Virgen de la Cabeza Chapel, in Cazorla, where he was picked up by an ambulance and transferred to a hospital.

The news comes a month after a hiker, whose identity has not been revealed by the authorities, tragically lost his life on June 26 after falling down a ravine in *El Torcal de Antequera, according to the Andalucian Emergency 112 service.

The incident occurred just after midday, 12:40pm, the police and emergency services were alerted by the hiker’s partner who told the operator at the coordination centre that her husband had suffered a fall and had serious head injuries. According to the wife, the pair were traversing a section of the Via Ferrata when the accident happened at a place about two kilometres away from the guest centre.

