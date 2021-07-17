Guardia Civil to have new barracks built in Malaga Port

GUARDIA CIVIL to have a brand new barracks constructed in the Port of Malaga



Rafael Perez Ruiz, the Secretary of State for Security, and Carlos Rubio Basabe, the president of the Malaga Port Authority, along with, María Gámez, the director-general of the body in Malaga, this Friday 16 signed an agreement that gives the Ministry of the Interior a plot of land to build a brand new building for the barracks of the Guardia Civil in the port of the Andalucian capital.

The objective of this agreement is to regulate the occupation of the public port domain, and after the construction of the new facility, the existing offices of the Fiscal Section of the armed institute will be relocated in the building, on a plot of land that is also owned by the Port Authority.

A budget of almost €1,376,000 is available for the award of the work, with the explanation that, “The transfer will allow the Port Authority to promote future actions in the area where the Guardia Civil facilities are currently located, which will be moved to the new building, as part of the office project envisaged in the Special Plan for the integration of the port and the city”.

These new facilities will be built on a 2,854m² plot, with a ground floor, first floor, and terrace distribution, where between 70 and 80 officers from different units of the Guardia Civil, such as the Tax Section, the Security Section of the port, the Underwater Special Activities Group (GEAS) and Canine Service will be based, and operate their activities from, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es

