First woman ever completes US Navy special warfare training

By
Ron Howells
-
0
First woman ever completes US Navy special warfare training
First woman ever completes US Navy special warfare training. image: Wikimedia

First woman ever completes US Navy special warfare training- is the sign of things to come?

For the first time, a female sailor has successfully completed the gruelling 37-week training course to become a Naval Special Warfare combatant-craft crewman. These are the boat operators who transport Navy SEALs and conduct their own classified missions at sea.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Navy officials said they would not identify the woman or provide more details on her, which is a routine military policy for special operations forces. The woman was one of 17 sailors to graduate and receive their pins on Thursday. She is also the first of 18 women who have tried out for a job as an SWCC or a SEAL to succeed.

The sailor’s graduation marks just the latest inroad that women have made into some of the military’s most difficult and competitive commando jobs — just five years after all combat posts were opened to them. She will now head to one of the Naval Special Warfare’s three special boat teams.

“Becoming the first female to graduate from a Naval Special Warfare training pipeline is an extraordinary accomplishment and we are incredibly proud of our teammate,” said Rear Adm. H.W. Howard III, the commander of Naval Special Warfare. “Like her fellow operators, she demonstrated the character, cognitive and leadership attributes required to join our force.”


“She and her fellow graduates have the opportunity to become experts in clandestine special operations, as well as manned and unmanned platforms to deliver distinctive capabilities to our Navy, and the joint force in defence of the nation,”  added Howard.

As a combatant-craft crewman, she’ll join a team that operates boats that transport SEALs and be part of classified missions at sea.

 


Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here