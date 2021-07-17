Denmark has moved all of Britain except Wales to it’s travel red list as cases continue to surge.



Denmark has moved all countries in Great Britain except for Wales onto its travel red list, according to a statement from the country’s foreign office.

It comes as Boris Johnson prepares to lift practically all Covid restrictions in England on Monday, July 19, including the mandatory wearing of face masks.

Scientists from across the globe held an emergency summit this week in which they called the Prime Minister’s plans for so-called ‘Freedom Day’ a threat to the world.

The Danish Medical Association has called for Parliament to terminate the optional Johnson & Johnson vaccination scheme following a possible case of a rare but serious side-effect.

VITT – Vaccine-induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia – causes a combination of blood clots, bleeding and a low platelet count. The same side-effect caused the Danish Health and Medicines Authority to remove AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson from the official vaccination program in the spring.

“Probable connection”

Since the vaccines were introduced, the Danish Medicines Agency has received four reports of VITT, two of which were fatal.

Three cases were reported after AstraZeneca vaccinations, while the fourth was observed in a person who opted for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Danish Medicines Agency has therefore announced a “probable connection” between the unusual disease and the vaccine.

Experts call for J&J termination

“There’s no need to put more people’s lives and mobility at stake. Very soon we will have enough other doses to offer people a better and much safer vaccine,” Anders Beich, the chair of the Danish Society for General Medicine, told Jyllands-Posten.

The head of the Danish patients association, Morten Freil, agreed: “We believe that the decision should be reconsidered – also in light of the many additional BioNTech/Pfizer vaccines that we have received from Romania.”

