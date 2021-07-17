Barcelona police remove more than 4,000 who ignored the curfew

BARCELONA police have reported removing more than 4,000 people from the city’s streets and beaches who ignored the new curfew



The first night of the new curfew rules in Catalonia province saw Barcelona police having to remove 4,357 people who had taken to the city’s streets and beaches, who were not respecting the new curfew that came into force at 1am this morning in the Catalan capital, according to EFE sources.

This new action was brought in after the Generalitat de Catalonia made a request to the Catalonia High Court of Justice, asking for the 161 municipalities – almost 80 per cent of Catalonia – in the province with the highest rates of infection to once again have a curfew imposed between the hours of 1am and 6am, in an effort to combat the spread of the virus in the province, especially among young people.

Barcelona’s Guardia Urbana police force reportedly highlighted the “normality” and “absence” of incidents involved during the evictions on the first night of lockdown in the capital of Catalonia, saying that there had been no noticeable increase seen in the number of private parties or concentrations taking place in the streets.

Most of the 4,357 evicted people were reportedly found on the streets and squares of the city centre, and in the Ciutat Vella district of the city, as well as on the beaches, such as the Barceloneta beach, where there were many tourists congregated, something that younger people tend to do on the weekends in the city, and now it remains to be seen if the curfew can be properly enforced for the immediate future, as reported by cadenaser.com.

