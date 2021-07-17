Another type of abuse

ADRA town hall has established procedures to prevent ill-treatment of the elderly.

Manuel Cortes, Adra’s mayor, together with Social Services and Third Age councillor Patricia Berenguel, recently explained the initiative to helpers from CLECE, which provides services for the elderly, the Policia Local and Proteccion Civil.

Cortes stressed that the new protocol set out to protect the elderly, raise awareness and draw attention to possible abuse by raising a unified voice to condemn their ill-treatment.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“This is a reality that we have to combat,” the mayor said. “Together we must eradicate a problem that affects those who are our greatest heritage, sources of wisdom who have watched over us and given us so much and who now need us,” he declared.