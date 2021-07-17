Almeria on tsunami watch

ALMERIA is included in Proteccion Civil’s Tsunami Hazard Plan.

The monitoring system, approved at the end of May, operates via alerts from the National Geography Institute (IGN) notifying conditions that could trigger a tsunami along the Spanish coast.

A priority objective is creating a National Tsunami Alert System (SINAM) to alert Proteccion Civil and the public Emergency Services of the arrival of potentially lethal tidal waves.

As a zone with a high tsunami risk, Almeria will have an important part to play, owing to a deep geological fault in the Alboran Sea.

This is the point where the European and African tectonic plates meet, producing instability and the underwater earthquakes that can produce tsunamis.