WOMAN arrested in Estepona for falsifying medical prescriptions. Officers of the National Police arrested a 39-year-old woman on July 7 in Estepona, Malaga, for allegedly falsifying medical prescriptions that she stole from private clinics and modified them through different techniques. The investigated woman used the prescriptions to buy medicines in pharmacies in the municipality.

The investigation, carried out by the UDEV of the Estepona Police Station, began as a result of the Citizen Participation unit detecting, in its contacts with the pharmacists’ union, an alleged fraud carried out by a client, who would deliver counterfeit prescriptions in pharmacies. Therefore, to verify the reality of the crime, the Police recovered the prescriptions that the investigated had given in practically all the pharmacies of the area, in order to corroborate the suspicions about their falsity.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, once the prescriptions were in the possession of the officers, it was found that they were falsified with different methods, including, colour photocopies of the original document in which the data of the prescribing doctor was barely reflected, reproductions covering the area of ​​the prescribed medicine for then to be able to write down the one that the presumed responsible is interested in and, in several cases, the same prescription delivered to more than one pharmacy with reference to different medicines.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Regarding the modus operandi of the investigated woman to appropriate the prescriptions, the investigators were able to determine the different schemes carried out by the woman, which would range from the theft to neglect of blank prescriptions in medical consultations, to the use of her own mother, who she accompanied to consultations, taking advantage of any carelessness of the doctors to use their inked stamps, stamping them on the documents that she had previously stolen.

Continuing with the inquiries, the different doctors whose professional data were collected in the prescriptions detected as false were contacted, who confirmed, without any doubt, that they were not the authors of the preparation of the different medical prescriptions under investigation. Finally, once the existence of sufficient evidence was determined to confirm the alleged responsibility of the investigated in a crime of falsification of documents, officers detained her on July 7 in the vicinity of her home.