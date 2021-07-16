WOMAN arrested for leaving her baby home alone in Jaen. The National Police have arrested a 24-year-old girl, accused of leaving her baby at home alone. It was the neighbours who called 091 when they saw the boy on the third-floor balcony, crying, naked and trying to sneak through the bars.

The events occurred around 9:00 p.m. when the residents of a block of flats on Fernando IV street, in Jaen capital, and some pedestrians alerted 091 to the presence of a minor on the balcony without anyone answering to calls at the door of the home or by the telephone, according to reports made by Canal Sur.

The National Police Corps has informed the press that when the officers appeared at the scene and checked the minor’s condition, they tried unsuccessfully to gain access to the home, so they ended up calling the firefighters, who broke some bars of one of the windows to enter. At the same time, efforts began to locate the child’s parents. Once inside they confirmed that there was no one in the house and that the minor was alone. The child was transferred to the Maternal and Child Hospital where the medical staff verified that he was in perfect condition. The baby’s father, a 25-year-old young man and currently separated from the mother, was the one who took care of the child after being located by the Police. Finally, the National Police located the mother by telephone, who came to her home an hour after the officers had managed to access the house and take care of the baby.

At first, the mother denied having left her baby alone. She pointed out that she had left the baby in the care of a woman so she could go to work. The mother is being detained at the National Police Station, while the officers try to locate the woman who was supposedly in charge of the minor and testimony is taken from the witnesses, mainly the residents of the property to determine if what happened this Thursday, July 15, was an isolated event or there have been similar episodes.

While the report is being investigated, the young woman will remain detained at the Jaen Police Station until she is finally made available to the judicial authority.