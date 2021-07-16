Andalucian Health Service to vaccinate people over 40 against Covid in Nerja

Nerja will hold a mass vaccination day for people born between 1952 and 1981 without needing a prior appointment.

The Councillor for Health, Javier Rodriguez, informs that the East Health Area of Malaga-Axarquia, dependent on the Andalucian Health Service, has scheduled a mass vaccination day without a prior appointment for people born between 1952 and 1981, which will take place on Thursday 22 July from 3:30pm to 9pm.

Those who go to the Covid-19 Vaccination Point in Nerja, located in the Covered Pavilion of the Sports City, will receive a dose of Janssen.

The councillor has encouraged the residents of Nerja and Maro, over 40 years old, who have their doubts about the immunisation process or who have not yet received their corresponding vaccine, to come next Thursday to the Vaccination point at the indicated time.

“Vaccination is absolutely essential to achieve immunisation and return to normality. It is essential that we move forward in this process”, he stressed.

From the Andalucian Health Service, they recall that the Janssen vaccine is a vaccine that has the great advantage of being a single dose, with very high effectiveness in preventing serious forms of Covid, including emerging variants.

The Nerja Vacation Point has also begun to immunise those born between 1993 and 1996, so that people between the ages of 25 and 28 can request their appointment through ClicSalud +, in Salud Responde via app, as well as by phone call 955 54 50 60 or at the Health Centre.

