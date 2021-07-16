Rincon de la Victoria woman is being investigated by the police for alleged animal abuse after being videoed putting socks in her dog’s mouth to stop it barking outside on a sunny balcony



The Local Police and the Guardia Civil have opened proceedings against a woman who is resident Rincon de la Victoria, in Malaga province, after she was recorded leaving her dog on the terrace, in full sunlight, and putting socks in his mouth to prevent him from barking, which could be a crime of animal abuse.

The case came to light thanks to a neighbour who filmed the woman with her dog, and then uploaded the recording onto social networks, where she said she had been observing this ongoing cruelty against the dog since May, but that she now felt obliged to expose the woman’s behaviour with the direct sunlight that the dog was being exposed to outside on the balcony.

In the video – which in recent days has gone viral on networks – the dog is seen on the balcony, exposed to the direct heat of the sun – then, the owner is seen going out onto the balcony and putting several socks into the dog’s mouth to stop it barking, with the animal, tail between its legs, trying to follow its owner back inside the apartment.

According to the neighbour who reported the case, she notified both the Guardia Civil, and the Local Police, but neither of the bodies acted because they said they did not observe injuries on the dog, and that he seemed happy, plus, that the owner did not want to give it to a shelter.

As a result, the neighbour started a petition on the Change.org platform to have the dog taken away from the owner, something which the Amar PPP association – the shelter where the woman acquired the dog from originally – also asks for.

Amar PPP are now requesting that the animal be returned to them, and have placed the case in the hands of the Guardia Civil, claiming that this woman is in breach of a regulation published in the Official Gazette of the Province of Malaga in September 2016, by which “continued possession is prohibited of animals on terraces or patios”.

The Change.org petition already has more than 3,000 signatures, and, through social networks, a protest has been called for next Saturday 17, to denounce this situation, as reported by 20minutos.es.

