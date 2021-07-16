POLICE uncover marihuana plantations in homes in Cordoba. The Guardia Civil has dismantled two marihuana plantations in Almodovar del Rio, Cordoba and has arrested an individual from the town and another from Cordoba capital, as alleged perpetrators of a crime against public health, for growing and making marihuana, in addition, one of them has also been arrested for fraud of electricity.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, the officers of the Armed Institute, within the services established in the province to eradicate drug trafficking and cultivation, learned, through various information received at the Almodovar del Rio Post, that the interior of two houses in the town could be marihuana plantations, as one of the buildings gave off a strong smell of it. Given this information, an operation was established by the Almodovar Guardia Civil aimed at locating the homes and identifying their owners or tenants.

The steps taken made it possible to locate the buildings where the plantations were supposedly located and verify how, indeed, one of them gave off a strong smell of marihuana. As a result of the registration carried out in said property, an ‘indoor’ marihuana plantation was located inside consisting of 65 plants, in the first phase of growth, and two more plants in an advanced state of growth, which had been cultivated in the courtyard of the property, all of them were seized by the authorities. Similarly, in the second building another indoor marijuana plantation was located, made up of 74 plants in an advanced stage of growth. In addition, it was found that the property had an illegal connection to the electricity grid.

Given all this, the two users of the houses were arrested, both as alleged perpetrators of a crime of growing and manufacturing drugs. In addition, one of them has also been arrested as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of fraud of electricity.