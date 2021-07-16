Photographs of Pacific exhibition on Calle Larios have been destroyed

PHOTOGRAPHS of the Pacific exhibition on Calle Larios have been destroyed. Vandals stormed Calle Larios this week to leave six empty displays in their wake, after kicking down a dozen photos, as well as leaving the seventh display with a couple of damaged photos, as reported by La Opinion de Malaga.

One of these images attacked is the poster advertising the exhibition ‘Other worlds, the Pacific in Malaga’, inaugurated on Calle Larios last Monday, July 12, with fifty images of Papua New Guinea made by Juan Carlos Rey Salgado, former EU ambassador to this Melanesian archipelago and in the Solomon Islands. The exhibition can be seen until July 31, although of the 50 photos, only 38 remain. The exhibition, which has been organized by the Malaguena Academy of Sciences and the Economic Society of Friends of the Country, has its complement in the collection of Melanesian objects by Juan Carlos Rey Salgado that can be seen at the Economica until the end of the month.

Eleven of the attacked photos have been recovered by the Local Police, although some of them are in poor condition, informed this Friday, July 16, the president of the Academy of Sciences Fernando Orellana, who explained to La Opinion that “the first day there were already three missing photographs and now there are six missing”.

Local Police sources confirmed the recovery of the photos and their transfer to police stations to avoid greater evils. The sources added that there is an investigation underway to identify the perpetrators of vandalism recorded by the security cameras that the Malaga City Council has in the area. In this regard, Juan Antonio Camiñas, curator of the exhibition, reported that the Local Police have been able to identify through the surveillance cameras first a group of boys who kicked the photos, and another day a group of girls who did the same.