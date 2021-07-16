Netflix to offer Video Games as part of its existing subscription service within the next year.



Netflix looks set to be a TV show, movie and game streaming platform in the very near future. According to Bloomberg, the company has hired Mike Verdu, a former Oculus and EA (Electronic Arts) exec, as vice president of game development.

Verdu was the VP of augmented and virtual reality games and content at Facebook, where he worked with developers for the Oculus Rift, Quest and Go. From 2017 to 2018, he was also the head of EA Mobile and oversaw the studios that worked on Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, SimCity BuildIt, Plants vs. Zombies and Sims Free Play, among others.

The company will reportedly assemble its gaming team in the coming months to be able to start offering games for streaming within the next year. Netflix isn’t exactly inexperienced in the area and previously developed games based on its popular shows, without achieving much success.

However, it released those titles on mobile and consoles — Bloomberg says the company won’t be making a separate platform for its upcoming video games and will instead make them available alongside its shows and movies under their own category. Also, the streaming giant reportedly has no plans to charge extra for game access, though it’s unclear if the additional content will lead to a future price hike.

With competitors popping up left and right, Netflix has been looking for ways to grow and make sure it stays ahead, especially in saturated markets like the US. Adding video games to its repertoire seems to be the answer it came up with recently.

However, buyers beware when it comes to video games. Other companies have tried — and failed — to make streaming video games work. Google, for example, said in February that it’s done making video games less than two years after launching Stadia, its new game platform. Amazon’s gaming strategy with “Crucible,” its “Fortnite”-esque free-to-play game, also wasn’t a success, nor was its Luna streaming video game platform.

