Nerja Council removes the abandoned narcolancha on Calahonda beach

Yesterday, July 15, members of Civil Protection and workers from the Municipal and Beach Services of the Nerja Council have proceeded have withdrawn and transferred the narcolancha that was abandoned last week in the eastern end of Calahonda beach during an anti-drug operation.

In collaboration with the Civil Guard, responsible for the transfer of the narcolancha for its deposit, Nerja Council has removed it in order to avoid risks to beach users and so that it does not give a bad image to tourists.

Once the Civil Guard has obtained the authorisation of the Court of First Instance and Instruction No. 2 of Torrox for the destruction of the boat, the Consistory has undertaken the cutting work and transfer. Last week, also following instructions from the Civil Guard, the Municipal Services removed the engines and the fuel tank.

Once all the remains of the narcolancha were removed, the Beach Cleaning Service of the Nerja Town Council has reviewed the area to eliminate any element that may have come off during the work that has been carried out.

The news comes as the Councillor for Culture, Gema Laguna, has announced a new edition of “Summer in the Cangrejos” with a program of cultural shows.

The events will begin on July 31 and will last during the months of August and September, until September 15th, in the Plaza Fabrica de los Cangrejos. All performances will begin at 10pm, except on Sunday, which will be at 9pm.

“With a wide program of cultural activities we recover the Summer in Los Cangrejos, which opens on the 31st of this month with a concert by the Band and Music of Nerja, we will liven up the nights of our neighbours and visitors”, explained the Councillor.

