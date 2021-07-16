Mijas shows ‘drone view’ of its awards for the quality and excellence of its beaches

This morning, July 16, Mijas has presented a ‘drone view’ of all of the awards that certify its beaches for quality and excellence.

The mayor of Mijas, Josele Gonzalez, the mayor responsible for the branch, Jose Carlos Martin, and the Delegate of Tourism in Malaga, Nuria Rodriguez, have valued the awards received by presenting a birds-eye view of the certifications.

Mijas has 9 ‘Q for Quality’ flags, 3 ‘Blue’ flags, an ISO 14001 flag, as well as the ‘Safe Tourism Certified’ seal against Covid 19 and the ‘Safe Andalusia’ seal.

“Apart from the quality of our waters, our environment, ecosystem, fauna, flora, cleanliness, security, accessibility and services that have given us these distinctions, in Mijas we have made a special effort to maintain high vigilance regarding the measures against the virus. We have gone beyond what the administrations recommended to us “, points out Martin.

Martin has highlighted that “all these anti-Covid actions added to the multidisciplinary work carried out between various councils for the maintenance and improvement of the beaches, make the idea of ‘safe destination’ prevail among tourists, which is the message we want to give and the reality for which we have fought”.

Rodriguez has been satisfied with the management that is being carried out in Mijas with regards to the beaches and recalled that the municipality also holds the awards for the only ‘Blue Path’ in the province of Malaga as well as the ‘Blue Centre’.

“This year from the Junta de Andalucia we have wanted to celebrate the ceremony of the delivery of the blue flags in Mijas because it is fair to recognise the good work they are doing”.

The delegate pointed out the importance of institutional collaboration to maintain these distinctions “which also contribute to reinforcing and improving our brand as a first-rate destination, capable of awakening the interest of both national and international travellers”.

She also recalled that grants are open, endowed with 5.7 million euros, for the environmental recovery and sustainable use of the coastline with the aim of working to improve the Andalucian coast.

