Malaga city gets approval for construction of new 3-star hotel

Malaga city gets approval from the Urban Planning Department for the construction of a new 3-star hotel in the Carretera de Cadiz district

The Municipal Urban Planning Management of Malaga has on Thursday 15, granted the building license for the construction of a building for hotel and commercial use, located at Avenida Isaac Peral No2, 52, in the Carretera de Cadiz district.

The building plot is located within the Valdicio Commercial industrial estate of Malaga city, which offers a construction area larger than 1000m² available for the building.

At a completed height of 30 metres, the new three-star hotel project is expected to offer an occupancy of 100 per cent on the ground floor, and of 40 per cent on the upper floors, allowing 15 metres for the commercial volume.

A projected architect’s image of the completed hotel shows that the commercial area will be located on the ground floor, as well as the hotel reception, and then, between floors two and six, there will be 100 rooms, while the open-plan will serve as a “filter” between the hotel and commercial zones, where ultimately, the “covered cassette floor” will be located, in which there will be a swimming pool and some service bathrooms.

In September 2019, the first phase of this project was authorised, which included the construction of a basement with a capacity of 88 parking spaces for vehicles.

With a working budget of more than €3.3 million, this construction project is expected to last up to 36 months, but, the contract allegedly stipulates that “no demolition, or occupation of public roads, or installation of a tower crane is authorised, and the necessary permits must be requested and obtained if necessary”, as reported by malagahoy.es.

