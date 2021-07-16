The Ertzaintza detains an alleged jihadist from France in Vitoria

Ertzaintza officers in Vitoria have arrested an alleged jihadist from France.

Today, Friday, July 16, Ertzaintza officers in Vitoria entered a guest house in search of a previous tenant. According to internal police sources, they were in search of a Maghrebi citizen who is on the European list of suspected jihadists.

“In addition, he was suspected of carrying weapons”, according to media sources.

An alert was triggered at around 3am this morning when hotel data was uploaded and police cross-referenced the details of a Tunisian passport and found him to be an alleged jihadist on the European suspect’s list.

The suspect contacted the guest house yesterday, July 15, and was initially meant to arrive in Vitoria at around 9:30pm, however, he finally appeared just before 11:30pm.

The suspect apparently did not come across as suspicious or draw any attention to himself.

“Not at all. He has been very friendly at all times,” said a source at the establishment, “He only said he came from France and stayed just one night”.

The suspect did not say where he was going next, which is being investigated.

The suspect went straight to his room and by 5am the next morning, officers of the Ertzaintza had surrounded the guest house with vans of the Mobile Brigade, the PRI, the Intervention unit and camouflaged cars.

After 6am, a patrol of plainclothes officers entered the establishment and waited in the room next to the suspect for him to leave his room.

When the alleged jihadist got up shortly after 7am, he went out into the hallway and was met with two officers: “And almost immediately with 6 or 8 others who came in after him. He didn’t even move”, said a source from the establishment.

The suspect was arrested and has been transferred to the Arkaute academy, which also serves as headquarters for several units of the Ertzaintza, according to Diario Vasco.

