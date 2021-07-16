Is it safe to sunbathe after being vaccinated against Covid-19?

Vitamin D, provided by the sun, has long been considered a weapon to combat the coronavirus. However, it is recommended not to sunbathe in the middle of the day after being vaccinated.

The Spanish vaccination campaign is now focusing on the younger age groups, which are those who tend to register the most side effects. Towards this time of year, exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet rays practically becomes a trend in the younger population.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The question is, could this practice reduce our body’s immune response to the vaccine?

In the recommendations of the Ministry of Health for vaccination, there is no mention of the prohibition of sunbathing after being vaccinated, in fact, it is advisable to choose outdoor activities to avoid infections.

In addition, a study published in the journal of Clinical Infectious Diseases already demonstrated last year that solar radiation reduces the chances of being infected by a coronavirus. Sunbathing and going to the beach is good for your health during the pandemic.

However, the SUMMA coordinator at the Wizink Vaccination Centre, Raquel Jiménez, recommended during an interview on the Ya es noon program not to expose yourself to the sun.

“It is not advisable to be exposed to the sun during the hottest hours,” said the expert, although the manufacturers of the vaccines do not specifically mention anything about it.

“Before vaccination, there are no contraindications, a normal life should be carried out and afterwards, one must wait about eight hours to ensure that there are no side effects before making efforts and being able to start a normal life,” she added.

Keep out of the midday sun

The recommendation comes from the side effects that the vaccine can produce hours after receiving the injection, fever being one of these most common symptoms. Likewise, having a headache is another of the most repeated symptoms of the Covid-19 vaccine, a pain that can also be caused or increased due to long sun exposure. Therefore, sunbathing in the central hours of the day is not recommended.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.