Intempo Residential Sky Resort- the Twin Towers of Benidorm in completion.

Benidorm’s ‘Twin Towers’, El Intempo, incorporates 256 apartments spread over two towers 198 meters high each and is the tallest residential building in the European Union.

A total of 45 luxury floors are crowned by the now iconic diamond, between floors 38 and 45, which showcases the unique and exclusive Intempo project.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Intempo Residential Sky Resort is part of Benidorm’s recent urban Mediterranean renaissance and is quickly emerging as an integral and unmistakable landmark of its landscape and growing skyline amongst the pristine blue flag beaches of the Playa de Poniente.

The Intempo has 13,000 square meters of common areas, including an 800-square-meter pool on the ground floor. Nearby Poniente beach is around a seven-minute- 200 metre walk away from the building.

On the 46th floor, there is a second swimming pool where residents can enjoy a spectacular bird’s-eye view of the city. The 47th floor is the highest point and is home to common-shared area.

There will be a cocktail bar added, along with four jacuzzis in time for when keys are being handed over to first purchasers, which is expected to be in September.

The building managers estimate that around 800 people will live in the building in the high season and that reservations will be needed to access this floor at peak times, such as Saint John’s eve June 23.

The most exclusive apartments are located on the 45th floor. The two residences there boast 300 square meters of space and have been sold for more than €2 million. The other options include apartments measuring 75 square meters, with two rooms and one bathroom, as well as 95-square-meter options with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and an independent kitchen.

According to the developers, all of the apartments have a balcony that looks out to the sea, while many have a rear balcony too, with views of the mountains.

At present, there are more national buyers than international ones, due to the travel restrictions caused by the pandemic. However, potential future clients also include Russians, French and Germans.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.