Heat Health Warning for UK this weekend

Public Health England (PHE) has issued a heat health warning for England this weekend.

Experts are urging people to take steps to stay cool with temperatures set to soar to 31 degrees on Sunday and Monday. According to the Met office, the level two heat health alert will cover most of England and be in place until Tuesday, according to the BBC.

Will Lang, the Met offices head of civil contingencies, said: “Across most parts of the UK we are expecting to see temperatures building and reaching heatwave thresholds across the majority of England over the weekend. High temperatures will remain a feature of the forecast until Tuesday, when fresher conditions arrive, curtailing heatwave levels”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Dr Owen Landeg, a PHE scientific and technical official, said: “Much of the advice on beating the heat is common sense and for many people, spells of warmer weather are something they very much enjoy, however, for some people such as older people, those with underlying health conditions and young children the heat can bring real health risks. That’s why we are urging everyone to keep an eye on those you know who may be at risk”.

The warning comes as half of Spain will also feel intense heat this weekend as a heatwave arrives.

Castilla-La Mancha, Andalucia, Extremadura and Madrid will reach 40 degrees this weekend, according to Meteored forecasts.

Temperatures in the Guadalquivir, Guadiana Tajo valleys, the Miño Valley, as well as the centre and south of Gran Canaria and Las Vegas del Guadiana in Extremadura, rise today, July 16, with maximums that will exceed 39 degrees Celsius.

“And all this accompanied by tropical nights, with temperatures that will not drop below twenty degrees in much of the southwest quadrant, the Mediterranean coast and the Canary Islands,” said Beatriz Hervella, the spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.