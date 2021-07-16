Fully vaccinated arrivals from France into the UK must STILL quarantine for 10 days even if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The UK government has announced that as of 19 July anyone arriving from France to England must quarantine for ten days at home or in other accommodation- even if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

From Monday, July 19, those who have had two COVID vaccine doses will no longer have to isolate themselves after travelling back from countries on the so-called amber list.

However, the Department of Health and Social Care announced on Friday evening that – although still on the amber list – the new rule will not apply to those returning from France due to a large number of cases of the Beta variant, a mutation that was first identified in South Africa.

The ruling is likely to cause much hardship for travellers as this means all those making their way back to England from France must continue to quarantine for ten days despite the rule change which comes into force on Monday.

They must also complete a coronavirus test on the second and eighth day after their return, irrespective of vaccine status.

“From Monday 19 July, UK residents arriving from amber countries who are fully vaccinated will no longer have to quarantine, although they will still need to comply with necessary testing requirements,” the department said.

