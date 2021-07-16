Four sentenced for sexual assault of young woman in Alicante

FOUR sentenced for sexual assault of a young woman in Alicante. The four members of the so-called Herd of Callosa de Alicante have been sentenced by the Second Section of the Provincial Court to penalties of between 14 and 18 years in prison for the gang rape of a young woman on New Year’s Day 2019 in the town of Callosa d’en Sarrià.

Notified this Friday, July 16, to the parties, as reported by the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV), the sentence declares each of the convicts the author of a continuing crime of sexual assault due to their direct participation in the events, and of the three crimes of the same criminal type committed by each of the other three co-defendants, as reported by 20 Minutos. In addition, the Chamber condemns two of them for a crime of discovery and disclosure of secrets because they photographed or recorded the events with their mobile phones.

As the court ruling has proven, the defendants coincided with the victim, then 19 years old, in the leisure area of ​​Benidorm during the 2018 New Year’s Eve celebration, and continued partying with her. In the hours that followed, they went to a residence in Benidorm, where the girl was sexually assaulted by two of the men, and to the basement of the house in Callosa d’en Sarrià of one of them, who again sexually assaulted her while the others participated directly. The victim “was belittled and reduced to a mere sexual object of the accused”, who addressed her “with a denigrating spirit” or “in a mocking tone” while the events were taking place. They acted “as if it were at an event, constantly playing music” or “joking” in response to their complaints and laments, according to the sentence released by the TSJCV.

