Dutch crime reporter Peter R de Vries dies from his shooting injuries

Peter R de Vries, the 64-year-old prominent Dutch crime reporter who, nine days ago, was shot and seriously wounded in an incident as he left a TV studio in central Amsterdam, sadly passed away on Thursday 15, as a result of the injuries he received.

A statement for Mr de Vries’ relatives said, “Peter fought to the end, but was unable to win the battle”, adding that he passed “surrounded by the people who love him. “Peter has lived by his conviction: ‘On bended knee is no way to be free'”, and the family has asked for space to process his death in peace.

Mr de Vries was shot five times at close range, including bullets to his head, on the Lange Leidsedwarsstraat in central Amsterdam, while leaving a television studio, following a chat show, on the evening of July 6, bringing Royce de Vries, his son, to comment at the time that it was the family’s worst nightmare come true.