Colour it amber

SPAIN is still amber on the UK’s traffic light system.

This opens the door to 240,000 Costa Blanca British tourists and €200 million in turnover but hoteliers are still waiting for bookings to soar.

Long-awaited and much-needed British tourists can visit Spain without quarantining if they are double-jabbed and produce a negative PCR result before flying and on returning home. Unvaccinated children can travel with them, although they must quarantine and be PCR-tested before and afterwards.

Despite generalised Costa Blanca relief, Covid infections in the UK are at their highest since last January and Alicante province is experiencing a “complicated moment” as Covid incidence soars. According to Benidorm sources quoted in the Spanish media, hoteliers remain wary.

When the UK announced that Spain remained on its amber list British bookings focused on the autumn but, the same sources emphasised, if there were an avalanche of summer bookings, “we are still ready for them.”

Hoteliers are closely watching the course of the pandemic in the UK as well as Spain and some fear a repetition of last summer when the Spanish government vetoed British tourists.

The Benidorm sources nevertheless conceded that mass vaccination has changed the picture and the scenario is “very different” from that of summer 2020.