Bulgaria adds Spain and the UK to its red list

According to a report by the Independent, Bulgaria has just added Spain, and the UK to its red list – along with Cyprus, Kuwait – and Fiji, which means that no travellers from Britain, or the others, will be allowed into the country, except for limited reasons, with holidays not being included in that.

This move comes just days after Bulgaria – along with Croatia, Hong Kong and Taiwan – had been placed on the UK’s green list of safe travel destinations, with travellers being allowed to visit there from ‘Freedom Day’, on July 19, but now, Bulgaria has enforced its ban, which comes into force on exactly the same day – July 19.

Stoicho Katsarov, Bulgaria’s Health Minister, confirmed the change today, Friday 16, which will come as a blow for the many Brits who take advantage of cheap package holidays to the popular resorts there, such as Sunny Beach, now the most popular holiday resort in the whole of the Black Sea coastline.

With this new change, also reported by The Sun, tourists are being advised to contact their travel agents or tour operators, as any holidays booked in Bulgaria by Brits will no longer be possible to go ahead, yet another calamity as the result of the pandemic.

Spain, also on Bulgaria’s latest red list, saw its Balearic Islands moved back into the UK government’s amber list earlier this week, having been on the green list for just around two weeks only, although from Monday 19, under the new rules, fully-jabbed British travellers will be able to visit destinations on the amber list without the need for quarantine on return to the UK.

