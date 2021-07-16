Brits can now shop and fly at a discount in the Balearics

Brits can fly to Spain and shop with discount prices because of an agreement between El Corte Ingles and the IAG Group.

An agreement has been signed between El Corte Ingles and the IAG Group (British Airways and Iberia) to offer discount prices for Brits.

The airline giant will be offering air fares at a discount price to Spain for shoppers and El Corte Ingles will be offering tax-free shopping, according to Majorca Daily Bulletin.

Since Brexit and Britain leaving the European Union, British holidaymakers can now reclaim VAT on everything they purchase. El Corte Inlges shops in Mallorca have already begun to advertise the discount scheme by placing large signs at the entrances of their main branches.

This could lead to the Balearic Islands becoming a discounted shopping destination for British tourists. El Corte Ingles will also be offering British holidaymakers a gift voucher offering 10 per cent off if they take advantage of their tax-free promotion.

High street sales have plummeted since the Covid pandemic and has seen many branches of shops close down.

The news comes as the UK government announced on July 14 that the Balearic Islands are back on its amber travel list.

From July 19 those who have been fully vaccinated will not have to quarantine after coming back to the UK from an amber list country, however, travellers who have not been vaccinated will still have to quarantine.

