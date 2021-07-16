Breaking News: Barcelona back under curfew.

The Catalonia High Court of Justice has authorised a request made by the Generalitat de Catalonia to impose a curfew on 161 municipalities with the highest rates of coronavirus, including Barcelona.

The move will see Barcelona go back under a curfew from 1am to 6am. Officials said the measure fulfilled all legal requirements of public health law because the curfew does not imply a generalised closure but instead “the measures have a limited character since they are adapted to the levels of transmission”.

The prosecutor who put together a report on the measure said: “The high capacity of the disease to spread and the imminent and extraordinary risk to public health that requires these measures to prevent the spread of the disease is well known”.

The public ministry said curfews have worked to contain the virus previously. They said: “National and international experience has shown that preventative measures to reduce mobility and contact between people has been effective in containing the transmission of the disease”.

Prosecutors said the measures were appropriate as they “covered the time slot from 1am to 6am and include important exceptions” as well as being imposed “only in municipalities that are at a very high-risk level and are of greater size, since in a greater population there is more interaction, more mobility and more risk of transmission”, According to Politico EU.

