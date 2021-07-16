Benalmadena residents to benefit from free urban transport

Benalmadena residents are soon going to benefit from free urban transport in the town



Victor Navas, the mayor of Benalmadena, announced on Thursday 15 that the town hall has initiated the necessary administrative procedures that will subsequently result in all residents registered in the town being able to use the municipal public transport for free.

Mr Navas pointed out that, “this government team is clear about the ​​model that Benalmadena needs, and we are working on various lines of action so that our town ​​meets all European sustainability and environmental standards”.

He explained that “this was the approach under which we developed our proposal for the Sustainable Urban Development Strategy (EDUSI) that we presented to the EU, thanks to which we obtained €10 million of European funds for the development of projects that improve and enhance the sustainable development of Benalmadena Costa”.

In addition, the mayor added, “we are also working on the objectives of the 2030 Agenda and the Strategic Tourism Plan, all from the perspective of the town model that we are trying to implement”.

“One of the important elements is the reorganisation of traffic to achieve new spaces for pedestrians, betting on a more sustainable mobility that gives a greater role to it, thus reducing the emission of polluting gases to the atmosphere”, and in order to achieve this, the mayor pointed out that, “a very important measure is the promotion of public transport, putting in place incentives to encourage citizens to leave their private vehicle parked at home and make use of public means of transport”.

He stressed that the Town Hall has been working for years through the municipal company Innoben “facilitating free bus tickets for pensioners and students” and is now doing this initiative, so that “municipal public transport in Benalmadena is free for all registered citizens”.

With this plan, he indicated, “We seek to increase the number of registered residents, and increase the quality of life, by being a more efficient and sustainable transport alternative, while ensuring that between now and the end of the year we will start to issue the cards that will allow free use of municipal public transport to all those registered in Benalmadena, from 2022”, as reported by malagahoy.es.

