Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will now conclude their world title trilogy clash on October 9, as announced today, Thursday 9, by Fury’s promotional firm, Top Rank.

Their clash due for July 24 had to be postponed after the undefeated 32-year-old Gypsy King tested positive for Covid-19, with this fight taking place at the original venue of the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The 6ft 9in boxing champion was pictured with fans in Sin City, and is reported as saying, “I wanted nothing more than to smash the big dosser on July 24, but I guess the beating will have to wait. Make no mistake, I will be back and better than ever. We will fight Oct. 9, and I will knock him spark out!”, but declined to make any comment about his current health situation.

When he finally returns to the ring, Fury will have been out of action for 19 months since he gave Wilder a masterclass in boxing in their last meeting at the MGM Grand in February 2020, where he knocked the Bronze Bomber down to the canvas twice, before forcing a seventh-round stoppage.

Frank Warren, Tyson’s promotor reckons the extra training time acquired by his star attraction will have made him an even more dominant force, as he commented, “I’m glad that we could all agree on a new date quickly for Tyson to defend his title”.

Deontay Wilder’s manager, Shelly Finkel said, “This is what we went to arbitration for. He just wanted what was owed to him. He remains ready to reclaim his world title on Oct. 9”.

Both fighters have incredible career stats: Fury 30-0-1, including 21 knockouts, and Wilder 42-1-1, with 41 KOs, and, now that the rescheduled date has been fixed, unless fate has other things in store then hopefully on October 9, it can be decided once and for all who is the better man, as reported by reviewjournal.com.

