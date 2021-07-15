TUI Netherlands cancels holidays to the Balearics

TUI Nederland is cancelling holiday packages to the Balearic Islands from tomorrow, Friday, July 16.

TUI Nederland is cancelling holiday packages to the Balearic Islands from tomorrow, July 16, on the same day that the Dutch government will be announcing their new travel advice against travelling to the Balearics.

The status of the Balearics will be demoted from yellow to orange, which is the equivalent of the UK’s green and amber list.

The Dutch government will be doing this for all of the individual islands in the Canaries and the Balearics.

A TUI spokesperson has said that the government and other authorities “unfortunately do not distinguish between islands”.

As of July 18, travellers returning from the Balearics to the Netherlands who have not had their vaccinations will need to present a negative Covid test.

It is also possible that the German government may follow suit tomorrow and formally recommend against travelling to the Balearic Islands due to a spike in infections, according to Majorca Daily Bulletin.

The announcement comes as the UK announced yesterday, Wednesday, July 14, that the Balearic Islands would be demoted to their amber list for travel.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps MP yesterday said that the move will take effect from 4am on Monday.

Travellers to the Balearic Islands have criticised the government after those who have not been vaccinated will be forced to quarantine after coming back to the UK.

One Twitter user said: “absolutely no point going abroad” until next year.

Another added: “We’re staying in the UK this year. We decided to not even try to go abroad, too much hassle, quarantines etc … and way too expensive.”

