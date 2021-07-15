Russia designates eight journalist foreign agents

The Russian Justice Ministry has designated as foreign agents eight journalists.

These include employees of the publications Proekt (Project), Open Media and Radio Liberty, the latter has already been designated as a foreign agent media outlet.

In particular, the founder of the Project media outlet, Roman Badanin, and the editor-in-chief of Open Media, Yulia Yarosh, are recognized as foreign agents, Russian news agency Interfax reported on July 15

Along with them, deputy editor-in-chief of Open Media Maxim Glikin, correspondents of Project Pyotr Manyakhin, Olga Churakova, Maria Zheleznova, and Yulia Mayetnaya, and employee of Radio Liberty Yelizaveta Mayetnaya were designated as foreign agents by the Justice Ministry.

