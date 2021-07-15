Russia designates eight journalist foreign agents

By
Deirdre Tynan
-
Russia
Moscow. Image: Pixabay

The Russian Justice Ministry has designated as foreign agents eight journalists.

These include employees of the publications Proekt (Project), Open Media and Radio Liberty, the latter has already been designated as a foreign agent media outlet.

In particular, the founder of the Project media outlet, Roman Badanin, and the editor-in-chief of Open Media, Yulia Yarosh, are recognized as foreign agents, Russian news agency Interfax reported on July 15

Along with them, deputy editor-in-chief of Open Media Maxim Glikin, correspondents of Project Pyotr Manyakhin, Olga Churakova, Maria Zheleznova, and Yulia Mayetnaya, and employee of Radio Liberty Yelizaveta Mayetnaya were designated as foreign agents by the Justice Ministry.

Deirdre Tynan
Deirdre Tynan is an award-winning journalist who enjoys bringing the best in news reporting to Spain’s largest English-language newspaper, Euro Weekly News. She has previously worked at The Mirror, Ireland on Sunday and for news agencies, media outlets and international organisations in America, Europe and Asia. A huge fan of British politics and newspapers, Deirdre is equally fascinated by the political scene in Madrid and Sevilla. She moved to Spain in 2018 and is based in Jaen.

