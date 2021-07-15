Renfe boosts Madrid-Malaga AVE service for Summer

Renfe boosts Madrid-Malaga AVE service to meet increased demand from travellers in summer.

Renfe are set to boost their Madrid-Malaga AVE service from Monday, July 19. This move comes as more travellers want to travel throughout the summer. From Monday two trains, one in each direction will be added to the service. One will depart from Atocha station at 10.30 am and will run from Monday to Saturday. The other new service will run from Malaga-Maria Zambrano at 3 pm, every day except on Saturdays. It is expected that these trains remain in service until Sunday, September 5.

Renfe are also expected to the boost their trains as part of the second phase which will run between July 26 and August 31. The company will increase the number of days where two trains run in the Madrid direction. This is to help meet the increased seasonal demand in the summer.

As reported 20 minutes, “The AVE train departing from Malaga at 8 p.m., which now runs on Fridays and Sundays, will now also run from Monday to Thursday. In addition, the current Malaga-Madrid at 08.10 hours, which currently runs from Monday to Thursday, will also run on Fridays”. This will be between July 26 in August 31.

This means that Renfe will increase the number of trains on the Madrid Malaga line during August to 22 trains a day running Monday to Friday. On Saturday they will have 15 trains running and on Sunday 19.

As usual every summer the early morning of train which leaves Malaga at 6.30 am will be suspended between July 24 and August 31. It is expected to resume service on September 1.

