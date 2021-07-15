New firefighting vehicles for Malaga Fleet

Six new firefighting vehicles have been added to the fleet for Malaga.

The Provincial Fire Brigade Consortium now has six new vehicles added to its fleet which will help control fires in urban centres. The new fire engines are called light urban pumps and have involved a total investment of a staggering €1.8 million.

The president of the Malaga Provincial Council, Francisco Salado presented the new vehicles. With these six new vehicles nearly the entire fleet of vehicles has now been renewed.

Since the beginning of 2020, 47 new vehicles have been provided to the Provincial Fire Brigade Consortium. This means that it is possible to carry out “faster and more effective interventions, as well as modernising the technical equipment for more effective coordination and firefighting.”

“As we have been demonstrating in recent years, firefighting, and rescue actions have been a priority for this government team,” said Salado. Earlier this month new heavy-duty vehicles were incorporated to help fight forest fires. The new vehicles were particularly suitable for travelling through the wooded areas.

The six new engines presented on Wednesday, July 14, have a capacity of 1,800 litres. As reported 20 Minutos, they “will be assigned to the stations in Antequera, Coín, Nerja, Rincon de la Victoria, Ronda and Velez-Malaga.”

Stations in Manilva, Campillos and Alhaurin de la Torre can expect to receive new vehicles in September.

The new vehicles come equipped with multiple types of hoses to help extinguish urban fires, and they will allow high flow and high-pressure water jets to be used.

According to Salado, the new equipment “will allow the Consortium’s professionals to act more safely and more quickly.”

So far this year the consortium has carried out over 360 rescue missions and intervened in over 660 fires.

