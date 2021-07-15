Mata Lawyers – high quality representation for the Costa del Sol

MATA LAWYERS is an established legal firm that specialises in property conveyancing, real estate and tax law for overseas clients.

Based in Calahonda, on the Costa del Sol, the founder, Victor Mata, is devoted to protecting his clients’ legal interests in combination with effective tax and financial planning.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



MATA Lawyers’ philosophy is based on a multilingual and multicultural approach, through a dedicated team composed of English, Spanish and German speakers; responding to our clients’ specific legal needs whether they relate to Spanish or international law issues.

MATA Lawyers mainly covers the Costa del Sol but also acts on behalf of clients throughout Spain and say that their reward is their reputation and loyal clients who have come to recognize the high quality representation that results from our dedication.

The law firm was established in Calahonda in 2004 following seven years working in the City of London and also deals with Inheritance Law (wills, probate).

For property conveyancing, vendors selling at a loss will get 20 per cent discount.

Open from 9am to 3pm, they can also hold meetings with clients in the afternoons.

For more information, contact Pilar Fernandez, [email protected]

MATA LAWYERS

Calle Beamar 1, Centro Comercial Campanario, Office 8-F

Sitio de Calahonda, Mijas Costa

Telephone: 952 939 263

E-mail: [email protected]

Website