Largest cache of packaged marijuana buds ever seized in Spain was heading for the UK. Over five and a half tons of marijuana has been seized in Spain’s Almeria.

Guardia civil officers raided an agricultural warehouse in Almeria’s La Mojonera and discovered a staggering 5,674 kilos of packaged marijuana buds. The drugs had been loaded onto three trucks which were heading to the UK. The successful operation resulted in eight people being detained.

According to a statement by the authorities the ‘Imprevisto’ operation resulted in the seizure of the largest cache of packaged marijuana buds ever seized during a police operation in Spain.

The Guardia civil officers searched the agricultural warehouse and managed to catch the drug traffickers red handed as they loaded sacks into three trucks which were heading for the UK.

The Guardia civil have said that the criminal organisation was based in both Almeria and Malaga. They had been taking advantage of a legal hemp infrastructure to move the drugs from Spain to the UK.

During the operation officers were able to seize is a staggering 5,674 kilograms of marijuana along with 6,775 euros in cash. They also discovered two handguns, nine vehicles and vacuum packaging machinery during the operation.

Guardia civil officers in Malaga carried out the operation along with the “Ocon-Sur Coordination Body against Drug Trafficking and the Regional Centre for Analysis and Intelligence against Drug Trafficking (Crain)”, as reported Europa Press.

Eight people were detained and accused of belonging to a criminal organisation. They were also accused of crimes against public health.

