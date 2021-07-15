Gandia reshuffle

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Gandia reshuffle
GANDIA MAYOR: Jose Manuel Prieto, accompanied by deputy mayor Josep Alandete Photo credit: Gandia city hall

THE central government’s Cabinet reshuffle last week produced an inevitable reshuffle at Gandia city hall.

Former mayor Diana Morant is now Minister for Science and Innovation and her post has  been filled by Jose Manuel Prieto whose previous departments have been shared amongst other PSPV councillors.

Morant’s departure also entailed the arrival of Inma Rodriguez, next name down on the voting list for 2019 local elections, who will take over at the head of Social Welfare department and councillor for Gandia’s Corea district.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here