Gandia reshuffle

THE central government’s Cabinet reshuffle last week produced an inevitable reshuffle at Gandia city hall.

Former mayor Diana Morant is now Minister for Science and Innovation and her post has been filled by Jose Manuel Prieto whose previous departments have been shared amongst other PSPV councillors.

Morant’s departure also entailed the arrival of Inma Rodriguez, next name down on the voting list for 2019 local elections, who will take over at the head of Social Welfare department and councillor for Gandia’s Corea district.

