For all your real estate needs – come to Mijas Properties

Mijas Properties & Holidays is a real estate company in Mijas Pueblo which has been in the hands of Susanne Teres since 1984, gaining a high reputation for its excellent standard of professionalism.

Conveniently located near the town hall, Mijas Properties & Holidays specialises in real estate, selling both resale properties and new promotions, as well as arranging long-term rental contracts. Not only that, they can also handle holiday rentals, property management and refurbishments.

Susanne and her staff can help with all your real estate needs in the area. They are always ready to welcome you and have an honest, friendly and approachable manner as well as being highly recommended and well-respected professionals in their field. With more than 30 years on the local property scene, they really know their stuff. So whether you are looking to buy, sell, rent or get a trustworthy company to look after your property, speak to Mijas Properties.

Open 10am to 6pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 2pm on Saturdays.

For more information, contact Nina (605 381 317), Susanne (625 632 390) or Ian (625 634 119) or email them on [email protected].

Mijas Properties & Holidays SL, Avenida Virgen de la Peña 8, Mijas Pueblo.

To find out more, visit the website.