First look at Sex And The City reboot And Just like That

By
Deirdre Tynan
-
0
And Just Like That
Filming of And Just Like That has begun in New York. Image: HBO Max

Production of the ten-episode series And Just like That has begun in New York City and HBO Max has released a first look.

The image features Sarah Jessica Parker reprising the role of “Carrie Bradshaw,” Cynthia Nixon as “Miranda Hobbes,” and Kristin Davis as “Charlotte York.”

The show follows the friends as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The previously announced cast includes Sara Ramírez, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler.

The original series ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004, as well as two feature films released in 2008 and 2010.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.


 

 

 


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Deirdre Tynan
Deirdre Tynan is an award-winning journalist who enjoys bringing the best in news reporting to Spain’s largest English-language newspaper, Euro Weekly News. She has previously worked at The Mirror, Ireland on Sunday and for news agencies, media outlets and international organisations in America, Europe and Asia. A huge fan of British politics and newspapers, Deirdre is equally fascinated by the political scene in Madrid and Sevilla. She moved to Spain in 2018 and is based in Jaen.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here