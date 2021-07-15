Production of the ten-episode series And Just like That has begun in New York City and HBO Max has released a first look.

The image features Sarah Jessica Parker reprising the role of “Carrie Bradshaw,” Cynthia Nixon as “Miranda Hobbes,” and Kristin Davis as “Charlotte York.”

The show follows the friends as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The previously announced cast includes Sara Ramírez, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler.

The original series ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004, as well as two feature films released in 2008 and 2010.

