Discover the Tamisa Art Gallery in the heart of Mijas Pueblo

Located right in the heart of the marvellous town of Mijas, Tamisa Art Gallery is a family business founded in 1961.

Back then, Murcia-born Jose Luis Ribera and his father travelled the towns of Andalucia until they discovered and fell in love with Mijas, where he opened a small antiques shop which over time became a jewellery shop and art gallery.

Now, Tamisa Art Gallery strives to bring art closer to everybody and offers a wide selection of original and limited edition works of art, and always attempts to delight their clients with unique pieces.

They have a permanent exhibition of great local artists such as Luis Romero, Valentin Kovatchev, Michele Lehmann, Pedro Rodriguez (Pedrin), Pablo Rodriguez, Chandy Haggett, Rafael Leiva, and many more…

At the Tamisa Shop in Mijas, you are sure to find that original sculpture or painting that you are looking for and you will not be disappointed by the experience of visiting the gallery. It’s easy to find and you will come back for again and again, we can guarantee it. Remember – we can’t live without art.

Tamisa Art Gallery

Plaza de la Constitucion, Edificio Alcazaba, Mijas Pueblo

Telephone: 661 141 955

Find out more at the website or on Facebook.