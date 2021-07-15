Man kills partner with shotgun then commits suicide in Malaga

A man has killed his partner with a shotgun on a street in Malaga then turned the gun on himself.

A man killed his partner with a shotgun this morning, Thursday, July 15, on Calle Fernan Nunez, Malaga, before turning the weapon on himself and committing suicide.

The incident occurred at around 8:50am this morning, with Emergency 112 Andalucia receiving over a dozen calls reporting that shots were fired on the street in Malaga.

The National Police has opened an investigation into the incident to clarify the circumstances in which a 46-year-old Spanish woman was killed and a 55-year-old Spanish man killed himself.

There have been no previous reports of gender violence between the couple, as confirmed by the police, and they had lived together for two years, according to Malaga Hoy.

Meanwhile, in Malaga, officers from the Guardia Civil have arrested two on suspicion of drug trafficking after finding a 130 kilo hashish haul.

Police from Coin in Malaga arrested the two for drug trafficking and crimes against road safety after finding the hashish.

The investigation began after the agents received a tipoff about a group of people who used storage lockers and warehouses, rented by third parties in the municipality, for the concealment and distribution of narcotic substances.

Officers arrested one person in the storage locker while another man was also arrested for his alleged participation in crimes.

According to reports, during his arrest the man tried to escape by car, driving at high speed, and leading police to arrest him for crimes against road safety.

The two arrested were placed at the disposal of the judicial authority with one entering prison.

