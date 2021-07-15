Andalucian Health Ministry calls for beaches and parks to be closed

Andalucian Health Ministry proposes closing beaches and parks and restricting alcohol sales.

The Andalucian Health Ministry has proposed closing beaches and parks and restricting the sale of alcohol to curb Covid infections.

Regional Health Minister Jesus Aguirre met with the Andalusian Federation of Municipalities and Provinces on July 13 where he proposed the introduction of fresh restrictions that could upend what is left of Andalucia’s tourist season.

The restrictions proposed include “that the necessary measures be adopted for the closure of the beaches for leisure and recreation, except in the case of restaurant services installed on them that will be governed by the hours established for consumption in them” and to “intensify vigilance in the fulfillment of the measures of capacity, number of diners and distancing of tables in nightlife establishments, as well as restaurants and hotels, with or without music.”

Aguirre also suggested that the sale of alcohol be prohibited before 10pm and that the police patrol outdoor drinking venues more rigorously.

Curfews and restrictions have been put in place in Valencia and are pending in Catalonia and Cantabria. The Junta de Andalucia has so far ruled out imposing further restrictions and maintains it does not have the power to impose a curfew. Spain’s nationwide curfew ended in May.

Yesterday, Wednesday July 14, there was an increase of 26,390 Covid-19 cases in Spain compared to Tuesday, and the nationwide 14-day infection rate reached nearly 470 cases per 100,000 people.

