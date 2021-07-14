Zurich Malaga Marathon 2021 confirmed for December 12

ZURICH Malaga Marathon 2021 has been confirmed as being held on December 12 after it was cancelled in 2020



The Zurich Marathon of Malaga 2021 has been confirmed as returning on December 12, and registrations are now open for this event, and also for the half marathon, after last year’s race had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

Francisco de la Torre, the mayor of Malaga, accompanied by Noelia Losada, the councillor for Sports; Pablo Lopez-Barajas, the director of Atresmedia Eventos; and the athletes Martin Fiz and Abel Anton, on Tuesday 13 made the presentation of this year’s revived event.

During the presentation, it was pointed out that there are already almost 3,000 participants taking part, who had booked up previously for the 2020 event, and have kept their names in for the 2021 race, and it was also assured that all coronavirus protocols will be followed, to ensure the health of the runners.

According to the organisers, “It is a marathon that wants to continue growing, as it had done until 2019, an edition that ended with more than 7,000 participants, and the victories of Martin Cheruiyot, and Selamawit Getnet Tsegaw, breaking the records of the event, with 2:10:08, and 2:27:56 respectively”.

To continue bringing together runners from all over Spain, Europe, and the rest of the world, the organisers of the Zurich Malaga Marathon currently offer “very special prices, to participate in an edition that promises to continue innovating and surprising runners”, with entry fixed at €40 per person for the marathon, and €25 for the half marathon.

Registrations can be made via the event’s website through the following link, http://zurichmaratonmalaga.es/inscriptions and, by accessing the site, runners will not only be able to participate in the Zurich Malaga Marathon, but also get a runner’s bag.

Based on the guidelines of the competent bodies on the date of the event, the Malaga marathon will take the necessary measures to avoid any type of irresponsibility with regard to the spread of COVID-19, as reported by 101tv.es.

