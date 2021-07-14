Young child victim of acid attack as stranger knocks on door

Shockingly a young child has been a victim of an acid attack as a stranger knocks on a door in north London. Two other people also hurt during the attack.

Fire crews along with paramedics and police officers rushed to North London’s Colindale at about 7:20 pm on Monday, July 12. Emergency services had received reports of an attack with a “corrosive substance”.

Shockingly a young girl of 10 years old appears to have been attacked by stranger who just knocked on the door. A 43-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were also hurt during the attack.

The three people were rushed to hospital and have since been discharged. Several police officers also received treatment at the scene of the incident according to Metropolitan police.

Neighbours have been left in shock at the attack, and they believe that it was carried out by a stranger.

Salwa Amrane, a nearby neighbour saw the emergency services rush into action. “I saw plenty of ambulances, not one or two, but three. I saw plenty of police – they were stopping people when they were trying to get the woman in the ambulance – half of her was burned when they were trying to put her in the ambulance”, said Amrane.

Another neighbour said: “All I saw was a child being rushed out.”

“Apparently a stranger knocked on their door, they opened and were attacked”, commented another local.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward and help out with the investigation. “It is vital that we identify the suspect responsible for this attack and we need the public’s help”, said Detective Sergeant Ewa Czura.

“If you were in the area and witnessed the incident or have any information that could assist, I urge you to come forward and speak to police.

“The information you have might be essential to our investigation and help to bring justice to the victims and their family.”

