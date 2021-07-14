Wales to lift nearly all lockdown restrictions

Mark Drakeford has announced that Wales will move into alert level one from Saturday, July 17.

Mark Drakeford has said that Wales will fully move into alert level one from Saturday, July 17, and nearly all restrictions for people and businesses will be lifted on Saturday, August 7.

These changes were paused four weeks ago due to the spread of the Delta variant around the UK and to also enable more people to be vaccinated in Wales.

The First Minister said: “We are entering a new phase of the pandemic. Cases of the virus have risen sharply since the delta variant emerged six weeks ago but, thanks to our fantastic vaccination programme, we are not seeing these translate into large numbers of people falling seriously ill or needing hospital treatment.”

From July 17, up to six people can meet indoors in homes and holiday accommodation, indoor events can hold up to 1,000 seated people and up to 200 standing, ice rinks may reopen and children’s residential activity centres can visit in up to groups of 30.

Wales will see no limits on the number of people who can meet at public events and will also have more freedom and flexibility with social distancing in outdoor premises.

From August 7, all premises will reopen and most restrictions will be removed, Wales Online reports.

There will also no longer be legal limits on the number of people who can meet indoors, including private premises. In most public places and on public transport face masks will still be required by law, with the exception of hospitality settings.

