UK medical body slams ‘irresponsible’ decision to unlock England on July 19 as cases rise

UK medical body slams ‘ highly irresponsible’ decision to unlock England on July 19 as cases continue to rise.

The British Medical Association (BMA) has condemned the government’s decision to ditch Covid-19 measures such as masks and social distancing in England in under a week, stating that it was “irresponsible”, given rising infections.

The association’s chairman, Dr Chaand Nagpaul, criticised England’s plan to go ahead with removing all coronavirus restrictions on July 19, heralded by some as ‘Freedom Day’, saying it was “irresponsible” and made no sense to be “knowingly increasing infection”. The comments were made during an interview with the BBC Breakfast programme on Tuesday. -- ADVERTISEMENT --



Nagpaul’s comments echo a press release by the BMA on Monday that warned unlocking would be “frankly perilous”. It was published on the same day that Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the government’s move to ease all restrictions next week. The BMA implored ministers to re-evaluate their decision and follow scientific evidence that supports the extension of social distancing, the mandatory usage of masks, and the opting of meeting outside rather than inside to lower transmission.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, known as SAGE, which the government has been consulting throughout the pandemic, similarly warned that the decision to remove all lockdown measures abruptly could lead to 1,000 to 2,000 hospital admissions a day and overwhelm the UK’s healthcare system. The predicted figures are similar to January’s hospital admissions, albeit with half the number of deaths.

The daily number of coronavirus cases in the UK has soared to more than 42,000, ahead of the lifting of more coronavirus restrictions on 19 July- this is the highest number of Covid-19 infections reported over a 24-hour period since 15 January.

It is now estimated that two-thirds of UK adults are double-jabbed, according to data released by the country’s four public health bodies. However, the vaccine rollout has slowed in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the government supported a decision to make masks compulsory on the London Underground, despite Boris Johnson’s decision to end laws mandating their use. Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, said the move was “very much in line” with what ministers wanted to happen.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.