UK Embassy commiserates with vaccinated expats stranded in Spain

The UK Embassy in Madrid has commiserated with vaccinated expats who face quarantine if going back to home to England and promises changes “when it is safe”.

From July 19, British visitors coming to Spain will not have to quarantine when the return to the UK. But Brits residents in Spain who have both doses of Covid vaccine will still be required to quarantine if going ack to the UK prompting many to express their anger and disappointment.

The UK Embassy in Madrid said it understood the rules were causing annoyance.

“We have received many questions and comments about last week’s announcement that those UK Nationals who have been double-vaccinated by the NHS will, from 19 July, be able to return from amber-list countries without the need to quarantine on their return,” the Embassy posted on its popular face book page on July 14.

“This is good news for anyone coming to visit you here in Spain, but we recognise the disappointment that this exemption does not apply to you. The government is taking a phased approach to amending requirements and is already exploring plans to remove quarantine for vaccinated non-UK residents arriving from amber countries later this summer, when it is safe to do so. We will update you as soon as we have further news on this. Meanwhile, you have the option of travelling to the UK and doing quarantine or using the Test to Release scheme to shorten your quarantine period. If you have been vaccinated here in Spain, we recommend getting the EU Covid digital certificate, which will be useful for travel within the EU,” the embassy added.

