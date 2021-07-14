The Junta states that a curfew can only be decreed by the Government

THE Junta de Andalucia has stated that a curfew can only be decreed by the Government. The Minister of the Presidency and spokesman for the Andalucian Government, Elías Bendodo, stated this Wednesday, July 14, that the curfew can only be decreed by the Central Government after a state of alarm has been declared, and that the communities can only propose perimeter closures of the municipalities that they have to be granted judicial authorization.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, in statements to journalists in Sevilla, Bendodo has spoken this way about the fact that other communities are proposing a curfew for their territory and about whether the Junta would consider it due to the increase in infections, especially, among the younger population. The counsellor has wanted to make it clear that the Andalucian Government complies “strictly” with the law and the curfew in our country “can only be decreed by the Government after declaring a state of alarm, as has happened on other occasions”. He added that the autonomous communities punctually and with prior judicial authorization, can decide to close the perimeter of a municipality, “nothing else.”

Elías Bendodo has referred to the meeting of the Interterritorial Health Council to be held this Wednesday, July 14, and “we will see what comes out of it” while expressing the concern of the Andalucian Government about the evolution of this fifth wave, which is getting complicated. He recalled that the incidence rate in Andalucia at this time is 314 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a high figure, but below that recorded by Spain as a whole or compared to other communities.

