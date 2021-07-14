Teen pilot becomes the youngest person to fly solo around the world in a single-engine aircraft.

Travis Ludlow, from Ibstone, Buckinghamshire, has become the youngest pilot to fly solo around the world in a single engine aircraft at the age of only 18-years-old. He made a stunning journey which lasted 44 days and covered staggering 24,900-miles (40,072 km).

The young pilot has officially broken a Guinness world record and is 30 days younger than the last person to hold the record. The teen pilot is now relieved that he has nothing to worry about as he does not have to get up early, or worry over what he may have to fly over the next day.

“It’s a strange feeling – here I am, I’ve arrived and I’ve got nothing to worry about tomorrow – it’s weird” said Travis. Travis at 14 years old became the youngest glider pilot in the UK.

His record-breaking attempt has seen him fly across nine countries including Russia, America and much of Europe. Mason Andrews, from Louisiana was the previous record holder and he completed his flight successfully in 2018.

“It’s really the most dangerous and difficult thing you could do in a single-engine airplane” said Andrews.

“Travis has a bright future ahead of him.

“World records are made to be broken. I had the record. I don’t get anything by continuing to hold the record so I’m more than willing to pass the torch on to the next generation.”

Travis’s world record has been verified and he has ambitious plans for the future. He hopes to fly around the world, solo, in an electric aircraft in the future.

