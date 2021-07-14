Spain has carried out more than 48 million Covid tests

By
Deirdre Tynan
-
0

As of July 8, Spain’s regional governments have reported a total of 48,029,113 tests completed to the Ministry of Health. PCR tests make up 35,140,294 of these and 12,888,819 are antigen tests.

Between July 2 and July 8, the regional governments performed 601,359 PCR tests – an average of 85,908 per day.

In the same period, 2 to 8 July, they carried out 357,046 antigen tests, an average of 51,006 per day. Added to the PCR tests performed, this gives a total of 958,405 tests done in this period, 136,915 per day. This is a two per cent increase in the number of tests done, at a rate of 1,019.72 per 1,000 inhabitants.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Deirdre Tynan
Deirdre Tynan is an award-winning journalist who enjoys bringing the best in news reporting to Spain’s largest English-language newspaper, Euro Weekly News. She has previously worked at The Mirror, Ireland on Sunday and for news agencies, media outlets and international organisations in America, Europe and Asia. A huge fan of British politics and newspapers, Deirdre is equally fascinated by the political scene in Madrid and Sevilla. She moved to Spain in 2018 and is based in Jaen.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here