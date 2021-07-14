As of July 8, Spain’s regional governments have reported a total of 48,029,113 tests completed to the Ministry of Health. PCR tests make up 35,140,294 of these and 12,888,819 are antigen tests.

Between July 2 and July 8, the regional governments performed 601,359 PCR tests – an average of 85,908 per day.

In the same period, 2 to 8 July, they carried out 357,046 antigen tests, an average of 51,006 per day. Added to the PCR tests performed, this gives a total of 958,405 tests done in this period, 136,915 per day. This is a two per cent increase in the number of tests done, at a rate of 1,019.72 per 1,000 inhabitants.

